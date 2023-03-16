OnPoint Subscriber Exclusive
PS Commentators Respond: Is a New Financial Crisis Underway?
The second-largest bank failure in US history – and the biggest since 2008 – has called into question the stability of the entire US financial system. While there are clear differences between the current situation and the beginning of the global financial crisis 15 years ago, there are also worrying similarities.
In this Big Question, we ask Harold James, Simon Johnson, Stephen S. Roach, and Anne C. Sibert to predict what lies ahead for the US – and global – financial system.