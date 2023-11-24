Our Megathreatened Age

Show paragraph

Mr. Doom is back again. Have you never heard of the necessary TRANSITION? Not only towards the neccessary zero-carbon economy, but to a whole new economic model. If Roubini does not see that the existing model has caused many of the polycrises which he mentions, then to just adjust a few tiny wheeels will not bring a better future. Of course, very serious changes are necessary, b ut they cannot stay within the neoliberal economic model. Clearly, the war and hegemony-caused problems add additional challenges, but most of the problems come from the orthodox ways to run the economy. More self-financing of companies, higher wages and co-determination of workers, new distribution of company revenue, public investments in collective goods - and much more require a whole new way of thinking the economy - for the sake of society and not profit-recipients.