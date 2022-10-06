OnPoint Subscriber Exclusive
Is Putin in Peril?
Russian President Vladimir Putin seems to be living in a parallel universe. By claiming sovereignty over a huge swath of Ukrainian territory from which Russia’s military is steadily retreating, he has staked his political future on a fantasy.
In this Big Question, we ask Robert D. Kaplan, Dina Khapaeva, Mark Leonard, and Angela Stent whether Putin’s grip on power will slip along with his apparent grip on reality.