The Lonesome Death of Hong Kong

I am a bit surprised that the Hong Kong protesters don't make more of the fact that it is Deng Xiaoping's agreement that Xi Jinping is dishonouring. In so doing he is dishonouring Deng whose standing only grows as the one true Chinese hero since the revolution. It is one thing for Xi to flagrantly show his personal word cannot be trusted and that he has no honour but to traduce Deng is really too offensive, surely, for most Chinese patriots? My guess is that there are plenty of Chinese high in the inner circle who find Xi's behaviour distasteful and less than honourable, and not creating the impression in the world that Deng wanted for his nation. Does China's word in formal agreements mean so little?



Deng suffered three accusations, purges and exiles based on his honourable stand against the then destructive policies of Mao that brought misery and death to so many of his countrymen. The prosperity of modern China owes most to Deng who would have introduced his 1970s reforms almost 2 decades earlier if it were not for resistance by the old guard and Mao's culpability in sowing disorder. Deng's attempted liberalisation of agriculture in the late 50s, a forerunner of his later transition to a market economy, was one of his actions/policies that got him exiled by the party. It was only his widespread admiration and reputation for honour and modesty by his fellow Long Marchers, and indeed Mao, that saved him from worse.



Even I feel offended on behalf of Deng and I have no particular links to China or Hong Kong. The Hong Kong freedom fighters should press this case to the Chinese people because, while nationalism is rife and rising, I doubt Xi and his attempt to create a cult around himself and of course to make himself president-for-life, both things abhorrent to Deng, are truly admired. It is not Xi who created this modern miracle though he seems to either believe he is, or is attempting to take the credit.



Given a choice between Deng and Xi, I doubt there is any contest in the hearts of most Chinese.