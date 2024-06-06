NATO Must Not Go Wobbly on Ukraine

If Russian President Vladimir Putin wins his war of aggression in Ukraine, his next targets could be Poland and the Baltic states. To prevent this, NATO countries should send non-combat troops to Ukraine, thereby issuing a clear warning to the Kremlin and enabling Ukraine’s forces to focus on fighting.
ODESA – June 6 marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, when the World War II Allies stormed the beaches of Normandy. As Western leaders commemorate the event that led to Europe’s liberation from fascism, they ought to keep in mind that just five years earlier, the French socialist and future fascist politician Marcel Déat argued that French troops should not defend Poland against Nazi Germany. “Fighting alongside our Polish friends, for the common defense of our territories, our property, and our freedoms, is a prospect that we can courageously envisage, if it is to contribute to maintaining peace,” he wrote in May 1939. “But to die for Danzig, no!”
ODESA – June 6 marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, when the World War II Allies stormed the beaches of Normandy. As Western leaders commemorate the event that led to Europe’s liberation from fascism, they ought to keep in mind that just five years earlier, the French socialist and future fascist politician Marcel Déat argued that French troops should not defend Poland against Nazi Germany. “Fighting alongside our Polish friends, for the common defense of our territories, our property, and our freedoms, is a prospect that we can courageously envisage, if it is to contribute to maintaining peace,” he wrote in May 1939. “But to die for Danzig, no!”