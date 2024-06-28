The Digital Economy’s Growing Time Tax

The rise of generative artificial intelligence and other digital technologies has enabled tech companies to offload tasks from their employees onto users. While this has helped companies reduce costs and boost profit margins, evidence that these technologies actually benefit consumers is remarkably sparse.
CAMBRIDGE – Despite the rapid proliferation of artificial-intelligence chatbots and virtual assistants, finding an answer to a question that a company’s software is not programmed to address can be frustrating. Searching through countless options on price-comparison websites for the best insurance policy or airline ticket can be equally exhausting. Yet, we tend to view this “time tax” as the cost of doing business in today’s digitized global economy.
