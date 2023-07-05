The US and India’s Non-Aligned Alliance

In the past, it was often said that Pakistan was a US ally but not a friend, while India was a friend but not an ally. Despite its intensifying strategic partnership with the US, India is still reluctant to align itself with America, but China’s growing assertiveness may force it to abandon its neutral stance.
NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is riding high. His triumphant visit to Washington, which featured a state dinner at the White House and a rare second address to a joint session of Congress, appears to mark a new chapter in the relationship between the United States and India following a quarter-century of ups and downs.
Modi’s visit was preceded by several major breakthroughs, including the recent US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology, which seeks to foster bilateral collaboration on technologies such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, quantum computing, 5G, and cybersecurity. US semiconductor manufacturer Micron Technology recently announced that it plans to invest $825 million in a new chip assembly and testing facility in India.
The US and India have also unveiled several defense agreements, including a deal for India to acquire 30 MQ-9B Predator armed drones from the US and a separate plan to produce F414 fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force jointly with General Electric. These deals, which have not been previously extended to a country that is not formally an ally, highlight the intensifying bilateral defense partnership.
