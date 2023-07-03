Understanding Biden’s Big Bet on India

Dear Professor Arvind Subramanian,



That is a remarkable article on India US relationship and I am sure that no one is a better authority in academia to comment on what are the hard facts about the recent diplomatic facilitation of Prime Minister Modi by President Biden because not only that your writings show unbiasness but complete objectivity for your readers to understand Indian US relationship without taking in to account emotional rhetoric that was at display on Modi state visit to Washington. And more so because you have an affiliation with not only the best university of United States namely Harvard University but you have directly been taking part in economic policy making by Indian Government as a much coveted Advisor to Government of India during Modi's first premiership.



So much true for me that as an economist I understand and have learned to differentiate facts from emotions. In other words your article is a remarkable effort to tell your readership that what is on table for both India and United State not only during Modi as a PM of India and Biden being the President of US but what are the expectation further in the future in coming 2 decades.



And you brought the most important control variable that is China and you mostly concentrated upon how the relationships of China and India evolve if China continues its progress or if India outpaces China's progress. You have made many plausible and convincing assumptions based on governance models and overtime evolution of relevant statistics that has come handy for the readers that are familiar with both China and India.



To add to the understanding of your readers and if I may, I would like to explain the underlying discussion of your article. For example from your debate it is clear that China's economic growth trajectories may as well be revised because of the pro centralization stance President Xi has adopted for the private sector. Furthermore, you have very subtly included the possibility of US and China conflict over control of Taiwan and the most consistent recommendation to US policy makers for being an India, you suggest that it is highly unlikely that India would take sides in case of a US China conflict over Taiwan if India is not directly threatened.



The historically most wise diplomacy that India has been following by engaging all regional and international stakeholders is something that every diplomat should read about. India usually gives away all the right signals to all regional and international stakeholders with the exception of Pakistan. If the India China border skirmishes have been contained to the borders, a lot of credit goes to Indian diplomacy where it has made great friends out of most of the countries in the globe including the most important stakeholders including US, Europe, Brazil, China, Central Asia, Japan, Australia, Canada and what have you. It is agreed in relative terms that India has history of conflict with mainly Pakistan or secondly China.



India is a democracy and an egalitarian economy. It has a decades long precedence of rule of law. Modi is great for Indian economy and especially the Indian business enterprise and Indian billionaires. So I agree with you as a friend to India that your silent protest to Modi and subtle appreciation for India is the disappointment why it is not India that should be the second largest economy of the world and would be surpassing US economy. India has every thing right for its economy and society. Indian people are not only enterprising but they are great scientists and artists. Then Indians are best story tellers not only in Hindi but in English also. China may not claim the same to similar proportion and it becomes pivotal to ask why India is not equally as prosper as China is and why India is still behind China in technology ladder whereby China is outpacing US in many sector especially manufacturing so much so that Biden government would think about the very economic structure of the American economy.



There is China Town in every Western metropolitan and no University and no academic department in any university in the West is complete without an Indian professor. Your article briefly touches upon so many important questions with your comparisons of India and China and their relationship with the US and you have written the words about this trio without explicitly writing those words in this article.



For example, I think the biggest threat to Indian democracy is human rights violation of mainly Muslim minorities by RSS and Hindutva promoted agenda of Modi government. My research and it cannot in any way be considered as a comprehensive research I think Hinduism is great nation and a Shakti Sali nation. Yes I had my share of bolly wood and there is this great actor Salman Khan whose mother is a Hindu and father is a Muslim and he may not be a better actor than Shah Rukh Khan or Amir Khan but definitely his slogan 'being human' is the most power slogan in the world only if you understand it.



Yes being a first hand harbinger of two nation theory I am familiar with all the Hindu Muslim differences and over the years I have written about it. Today I was watching You Tube and a YouTube advertisement started playing about an Indian couple visiting Poland. When the couple was discussing and telling the viewers about a Church, the most mundane and simple expression came out of the lady that Church and Mundir is the home of Bhagwan and it is same Bhagwan for everyone.



Now I have written my bit of Islamic beliefs and its relevance to the modern world. And I am sure if some one would say that Mandir and Mosque is the same and it is the house of Bhagwan, I am sure there would civil unrest in Pakistan as much as the probability is there in India.



Muslims and Hindus have lost in translations then the context of things. That is the first sign of conflict in the society and I should again refer that Pakistan was annexed out of India based on two nation theory.



You can say I am big follower of Salman Khan not because of his movies though I would not mind getting motivation from his movies going to the gym in my student days but because of 'being human' slogan.



Now Pakistan has great relationships with China and China is actually a communist state and it is not to mention that God fearing America has been very sincere to Pakistan. Pakistani mostly understand this. There is something beyond happy faces and smiles as how you made an effort for the world to understand.



Though I should mention it that I love global leaders when they smile and when best diplomacy in the world is happening with hand shakes. Neither I am in police nor I am a judge or a Jury and when I look at the picture put above your article of Modi and Biden, they appear to be great folks and it then hurts to read that Modi is promoting religious rifts in India and human rights of Muslim Majority Indians are violated. That becomes most unfortunate incidence for me. So much good will, so much talent and wasted on so little to get popular vote.



I understand the politicians may have the toughest job in the world not only as a matter of global or national level leader but same is true for municipality level political leadership in any country. As far as I am concerned, President Xi also looks like a very kind, decent and considerate individual and rightly so because Biden, Modi and Xi are not only the leaders of their nations but have a global stature.



I would say the same and with more confidence about PM Nawaz Sharif, PM Shebaz Sharif, PM Benazir Bhutto, PM Imran Khan, President Asif Ali Zardari and even for dictators including President Musharraf, President General Zia ul Haque and President Ayub. I am especially hopeful and excited for Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Madam Mariyam Nawaz Sharif.



So what is the deal about such great men and women with each other and about there leadership styles for their countries. Yes they have disagreements in case of President Biden and President Xi and there is perfect harmony between PM Modi and President Biden.



As far as love of America is concerned, I doubt there is a single individual that can contest against loving United States of America and all what it has contributed in shaping the modern world. You wont even find any Chinese contesting it. Yes the real deal is and as you have suggested what is the deal between US and China and where does India stands in this equation because you also wont find a single Individual that donot like India and Hindus in a civilized world other than the ones who have not consolidated the long established values of sufi Islam in Subcontinent India.



If I am not wrong new Mandirs are even built in Middle East and Turkey wants to be the friends of India. This would then mean it is more about the domestic policies in all the three countries namely US, India and China.



Would the United States of America and its establishment feel comfortable with India outpacing US in economic prosperity and progress and it is really that China is a communist regime and ruled by a dictator that is not creating its due acceptance for American political leadership whereas the American entrepreneur is perfectly in comfort with doing business with China.



If India would become the competitor for US as now US is helping India out by going out of its way as it has done to China to establish decades long economic zones and technology hubs in not only mainland China but in East Asia including Taiwan and Honk Kong, then it all becomes a great story of 3 global powers that have a military strength to it as well.



During cold War, Russia was competing with the US because of the ingenuity and strength of its people who still are great scientists, engineers, technology gurus and what have you. But Russian economic model made it a economy of elites and a security state. Is this what is going to happen to China.



Then it becomes all the more important for India to invest on its people irrespective of their religious back ground or ethnicity and color for that matter and should become not only the largest democracy but a model democracy. In the US democratic values are threatened during the 4 years of Trump government and still the politics of color and ethnicity is visible in American democracy. So the risks are shared equally between India and the US.



While China may adapt to political and economic governance and outpace the US as its leadership must be planning to do in next 20 years but Indian would further lag behind China.



What is the most likely outcome. Salvage democracy to outpace China by India or let China lead by example in economic and technology prowess to eventually become a global power hub with GDP that is greater than that of United States.



However here the assumption is that no conflict happens between China and US on Taiwan and China keeps a status quo in its dealing with Taiwan. There seems to be a level playing field for both India and China and between China and the US. All 3 countries are great consequence to the world. It all would depend how these 3 great nations evolve out of the current economic and political challenges to make this world a place where universal prosperity for every person is achieved. Thereby War and Conflict has no purpose in the future world.



And I am sure all these 3 countries have leadership in their academia and government to make a far better and comprehensive argument for the benefit of each than my ignorant comment on your brilliant article. Your article is thereby foundational to progress of US, China and India because you just said it and all are hard facts to adapt or to avoid based on the right context.