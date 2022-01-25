Are Vaccination Mandates Government Overreach?

Many may judge that, in the cases of existing compulsory immunization programs and other health-related regulations, the benefits of government intervention outweigh the costs. If so, one should logically conclude that the same is true of COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
CAMBRIDGE – Earlier this month, the US Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden’s attempt to mandate that businesses with more than 100 employees require them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or else wear face masks and be tested regularly. Was the Biden administration guilty of overreaching?
In some countries, including Austria, Ecuador, and Indonesia, governments have imposed COVID-19 vaccine mandates on the entire population, or at least on all workers. Germany is currently mulling whether to follow suit. And many countries, including Italy, have imposed a vaccination requirement on subsets of the population, such as health workers or those over 50.
But other governments, including in Denmark and the United Kingdom, have made vaccination a matter of individual choice. In some places, public opposition to compulsory COVID-19 jabs is as strong as the American anti-vax movement.
