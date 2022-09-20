What Stopped Globalization?

Respected Madam Penlope, Great article explaining the 3 events that has led to deglobalization where countries are increasingly identified by regional association and regional relationships than the global ones. I agree that most detrimental of the causes of deglobalization and its pace in few months' times has been Ukraine war. But there is another aspect of deglobalization and that is cultural frictions between countries to govern themselves. The modern idea of democracy, human rights and freedom speech is present in intellectual discourse, but its most relevant application is still being practiced in the West and in those countries that have adopted it to some extents and thereby these countries are doing great economically for instance East Asian countries, India. I personally think that Chinese economic path of unparallel growth performance had been very mechanical as it happened in the mainland and might not be sustianable if not for its East Asian peripheries. What really triggered China's development path was the peripheral East Asia including Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea and Malaysia. All these countries are far more democratic with cultural undertones that have a strong western label to them. So China had got it all wrong. Instead of imposing autocracies in East Asian region, countries like Taiwan and Hong Kong should be kept to their strengths and democracy is the foundational one. And as you brilliantly mention that the limits of globalization have reached and it is because China refuse to follow a path of democratic precedence pacing it with its economic achievement and its political orientation comes with great contradiction to the governance methods of East Asian countries that mainland China think are the jewels of its crown. A war on Taiwan where US supports Taiwan and China would try to impose its influence is the worst-case scenario. On principles US would be right to support values of democracy in Taiwan and thereby undermine its economic relationships with mainland China that would suggest that it is the people and their freedom that are more important than a progressing economy because in the long run it can safely be assumed if the people of Taiwan are not free, the value they have generated in economy would not be sustainable. North Korea is a good example in this regard where stifling freedoms perpetuate dictatorships and economic isolation. The second-best option would be to keep China engaged in diplomatic solutions. China should also understand that in case the people of Taiwan associate themselves with American values and there is no dearth of education among Taiwanese, it is because they have been culturally immersed with the values of freedom that every human society deserves. Secondly not all countries can simply achieve what US, Europe and China have achieved economically. I had been Director Research, Innovation and Commercialization at the leading Elite Engineering University of Pakistan namely Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI) and the biggest challenge for us was neither high quality research nor innovation but trying to find local market value for what has been innovated. Academically my office and related offices understood, and we were familiar with all the literature in economics and business studies that refer to creating a commercial value of a new product. However, to apply it is the real deal especially when the world is still so globalized and there are strategic relationships of much smaller country like Pakistan with trading giants like US, Europe, China and India. I think that the good thing about deglobalization would be less of spoon feeding of developing countries and more opportunities for them to stand on their feet with their industrial sector that keep pace with latest developments in innovation and technology. However, the catch is to ask would these developing countries build a world that resembles technology hubs like Silicon Valley and the answer would be that it is not highly probable unless all countries take the foundational step in innovation and that is freedom of speech, citizen rights, human rights and democratic values to strengthen their institutions that harness an environment ideal for creativity and innovation. And if the countries and the world become more democratic and adhering to the values that are promoted by US and Europe, we would be having another fast-paced globalization of unprecedented levels that may be well equipped to face the challenges of climate change. In other words what is envisioned by SDGs by the United Nations would in reality be happening in the world that might as well say goodbye to poverty by 2030. UN General Assembly is happening these days in New York and I hope that global leaders look around and meet common New Yorkers to understand the path to sustainable progress and it is in implementing the modern values of democracy and freedom that is so dear to the US, the bastion of human progress in modern times.