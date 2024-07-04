Democracy, What Democracy?
If Americans care about maintaining their democratic system, surely they would prefer a doddery old democrat to an authoritarian rabble-rouser. But a recent poll found that many more voters trust Donald Trump than President Joe Biden to address threats to democracy, suggesting that they have a different understanding of the concept.
NEW YORK – Nearly everyone agrees that US President Joe Biden’s awful performance in his debate with Donald Trump has increased the chances of a Republican victory in November’s presidential election. Trump lied and ranted, but he did so with vigor. While Biden made some good points, he spoke and looked like a bewildered old man.