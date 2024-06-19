A Shining Example of Successful Multilateralism

If the COVID-19 pandemic taught us anything, it is that global challenges require global partnerships if they are to be conquered. International cooperation on vaccine production is perhaps the clearest example of this simple truth.
PARIS – Multilateralism, we are told, is in retreat. But we cannot let retrenchment and fragmentation take over. From climate change and biodiversity collapse to the conflicts, geopolitical tension, and turbulence afflicting today’s world, we know that overcoming global challenges requires renewed and strengthened forms of global cooperation.
