Tracking Ukraine’s Reconstruction Funds

The Ukrainian government and civil society are already developing information systems to monitor rebuilding efforts. But when it comes to implementing them, it is instructive to consider recent large-scale reconstruction programs, which hold important lessons for how to use digital tools effectively and efficiently.
WASHINGTON, DC – It is safe to say that Ukraine’s reconstruction will be the most significant and expensive undertaking in Europe since the post-World War II Marshall Plan. The World Bank estimates that rebuilding the country will require nearly $500 billion over the next decade, dwarfing the costs of the most destructive natural disasters in recent years, including the 2004 tsunami in Indonesia’s Aceh province and the 2023 earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
