Social Justice Is the Best Policy

In a world beset by climate change, deep-seated inequalities, entrenched wars, and deep uncertainty, it should be obvious to everyone that the status quo is incompatible with international development goals. A far better approach would orient policymaking and global negotiations firmly around the goal of social justice.
GENEVA – It is easy to be pessimistic in these fraught, uncertain times. Instability is on the rise, and conflicts are unfolding on our screens everyday. The post-COVID economic recovery is proving to be uneven and inequitable, with women and the poorest benefiting the least from recent gains. Even though we can expect the global average unemployment rate to fall modestly this year, from 5% in 2023 to a projected 4.9%, there are still persistent deficits in decent work.
GENEVA – It is easy to be pessimistic in these fraught, uncertain times. Instability is on the rise, and conflicts are unfolding on our screens everyday. The post-COVID economic recovery is proving to be uneven and inequitable, with women and the poorest benefiting the least from recent gains. Even though we can expect the global average unemployment rate to fall modestly this year, from 5% in 2023 to a projected 4.9%, there are still persistent deficits in decent work.