Slovakia’s Anti-Democratic Government Is Doubling Down
The Slovakian Prime Minister’s first remarks since the assassination attempt that nearly killed him in May have made it clear that the government plans to exploit the tragedy to suppress the opposition and independent media. But Robert Fico and his allies might be overestimating how long they can maintain their current policy course.
BRATISLAVA – Just as Slovakia entered a moratorium on public speeches and campaigning ahead of this month’s European Parliament elections, Prime Minister Robert Fico delivered his first public remarks since he was seriously injured in an assassination attempt in May.