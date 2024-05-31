Britain’s Make-or-Break Election

The United Kingdom’s diminishing economic prospects and the ruling Conservative Party’s dismal track record will likely dominate the political debate in the run-up to the general election on July 4. While the Tories are likely to lose power, cleaning up the mess they have left will require honest and courageous leadership.
LONDON – One would hope that the run-up to the United Kingdom’s general election on July 4 would feature not just weeks of political insults, dubious statistics, and empty promises but also a serious discussion about the country’s current state. While such a discussion is unlikely to make British voters more optimistic, it could help pull the UK out of its current doom loop.
In addition to the UK’s diminishing economic prospects following 14 years of Conservative Party rule, the country has also been roiled by two major scandals. One is the Post Office scandal, which involves the wrongful prosecution and imprisonment of hundreds of postmasters for crimes they did not commit. The other concerns recent revelations about the National Health Service’s use of infected blood and blood products, which led to thousands of people contracting HIV or hepatitis between the 1970s and the early 1990s. Both are examples of state failure that destroyed lives – and sometimes ended them.
The UK government was once viewed as a model of competent and fair management, but it is impossible to make such a claim with a straight face today. While British governance is undoubtedly better than it appears, and Britons still have many things to be justifiably proud of, the upcoming election offers a unique opportunity to put the country back on the path to economic prosperity.
LONDON – One would hope that the run-up to the United Kingdom’s general election on July 4 would feature not just weeks of political insults, dubious statistics, and empty promises but also a serious discussion about the country’s current state. While such a discussion is unlikely to make British voters more optimistic, it could help pull the UK out of its current doom loop.
In addition to the UK’s diminishing economic prospects following 14 years of Conservative Party rule, the country has also been roiled by two major scandals. One is the Post Office scandal, which involves the wrongful prosecution and imprisonment of hundreds of postmasters for crimes they did not commit. The other concerns recent revelations about the National Health Service’s use of infected blood and blood products, which led to thousands of people contracting HIV or hepatitis between the 1970s and the early 1990s. Both are examples of state failure that destroyed lives – and sometimes ended them.
The UK government was once viewed as a model of competent and fair management, but it is impossible to make such a claim with a straight face today. While British governance is undoubtedly better than it appears, and Britons still have many things to be justifiably proud of, the upcoming election offers a unique opportunity to put the country back on the path to economic prosperity.