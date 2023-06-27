The Wrong Way to Manage US-China Relations

Dear Professor STEPHEN S ROACH,



What an informed and expert take on US and China relationship. Me and most of the economist like me and much qualified than me make an effort of our own to rationalise China US relationship. But after reading your article, I can say no one other than a political scientist can make a serious comment on salvaging the US China relationships that are declining since Trump Presidency. To convince the diplomatic troupe from both China and the US, I think your article plays a foundational role. Every word of your article is worth delving into and I especially quote the following paragraphs:



'My proposal for a US-China secretariat goes well beyond earlier attempts at institutional engagement – namely, the Strategic and Economic Dialogue and the Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade. Both efforts failed to prevent the current conflict, before being canceled by the Trump administration (Biden has opted not to resuscitate the initiatives). But that is because they didn’t go far enough in providing a permanent, robust framework for relationship management.



Like most, I am suspicious of a bureaucratic approach to multiple thorny problems between two powerful countries. The Washington consensus believes the Chinese have long favored talk over action, process over compliance, temporizing over compromise. A new bureaucracy, the argument goes, would add complexity and layers of decision-making to the already-challenging task of addressing fundamental disagreements between contrasting systems. Progress will still be difficult.'



I am not at all qualified to comment on your article because you indeed seems to not only an expert in your subject but you know China US relationship in its historical context and it is justified that such a gallantry and qualified professor from one of the best universities of US may objectively make a good sense out of where both China and the US need to work if they are serious about mutually beneficial relationships.



Thereby, instead of writing some words that would exhibit my sheer ignorance about political economy and diplomatic approach in fast tracking a cordial relationship between both countries, I shall resort to discuss you as a person and I hope that the relevant diplomats in China and the US, and White House Administration read your article in all seriousness and may have a look at my comment.



Professor Roach, I am wondering why you would make an effort and write a more or less 2000 word long article and provide a new argument for both Chinese and US leadership to understand where they are following a wrong approach. Yes I think China is worth a good amount of thinking and time for Biden Administration and the US is even more important to think about and figure out for a hand of friendship for President Xi and his diplomatic troupe. But it turns out that a Professor and I mean you my respectable professor to appear more committed and passionate for peaceful and friendly relationships between the two countries by identifying a viable and practical solution and worth paying a lot of heed. In fact I have been reading quite a few articles by many distinguished academics from best universities of United States to make an effort to salvage the US China relationship. And by far you have made one of the best argument in the field of diplomacy to convince Biden Government to salvage its relationships with President Xi.



This is amazing for a Pakistani like me and gives me a lot of confidence to talk about good things about China in national and international forums because Pakistani because of historic good relationships with China not only love Chinese people but their leadership also . Despite the fact I have been writing about more economic engagement with China by criticizing our governments, Pakistan has done a better job at diplomatic levels to remain a close ally to China and even much better is the way China supports Pakistan on national and international diplomatic forums. A kind of diplomacy you are suggesting in your article.



Having said that, even more amazing is that academia representing best universities of the US would guide policy for China despite all the challenges and they are coming up with ingenuine arguments that have a potential to redefine diplomacy.



So much passion cannot come without personal liking ness of Chinese people. And I know that academics in US take stand for the people of Pakistan, India, East Asia, Africa and Latin America and rather you may include the whole world. This is something extraordinary. Academia in the US find new approaches to overcome economic, political, social and diplomatic challenges that the world faces. Professor Roach you are part of a great community, and it is you and your colleagues across Universities in the West that give serious hope to the world where peace and prosperity is shared by every one and no one is left behind.



It is such a pleasure and a learning experience reading your article here in PS spaces. May you continue shining the light of knowledge for others to follow.