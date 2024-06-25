Europe’s Future Now Lies With France
By calling an election that could usher the far right into power, French President Emmanuel Macron has placed a very risky bet. If France or Germany were ever to abandon its commitment to the European project, it would mean game over for the European Union.
BERLIN – Although the European Union’s 27 member states are formally equal, the reality is that there are huge differences between them. The two largest and most economically important, Germany and France, are also two of the EU’s founding members. Their disproportionate political influence within the bloc cannot be denied.