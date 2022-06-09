Central Banks Are Still Far Behind the Inflation Curve

Which means, the current main monetary policy enacted by the US Fed has transformed into an inflation-rate-level guessing game, the Fed's correctness of which will continuously be randomly affected by the unpredictable length and seriousness of both the global pandemic and the Ukraine War.

---

What's more important and complete is to control the probable arrival of stagflation in the US, and in doing so the US Fed's monetary policy needs the help of the fiscal policy of the country.

Afterall, it always takes two to tango.

---

(A) The FED's use of QTs, together with her interest-rate-hiking cycle, is not a good combination that should be chosen, since QT requires the private sector to hold more treasuries and less cash (less reserves for the commercial banks, and less bank deposits for the households and corporations).

Nowadays, cash is king, and so the QT cycle means the persistent reduction of cash in the macroeconomy when it is most needed especially by the private households and corporations.

(B) A simpler and perhaps more effective way to cope with coming stagflation is to transfer (not destroy) the currently unused bank deposits of the ordinary households and corporations (and the mapping commercial bank reserves) to the Federal Government's checking account at the Fed (the TGA account), such that

(i) there will be less cash chasing goods and services in the real economy, and hopefully this will lower supply-pushed inflation to a lower level in the process,

(ii) the federal government can give both consumption rebates to the citizens and subsidies to the US corporations using the extra cash in the TGA account, when the specter of recession starts to haunt the country.

---