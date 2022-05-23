How the EU Must Change

Mmm. Ukraine wants to integrate with the West? Who's west? How far west? Are you sure about any west integrating desires by anybody at all? What's happening today is the more obvious confirmation that after industrialization and nationalism the only illogical progression is a perverted form of nazi/corporatism. Do the Swiss really think it is normal for the WEF badged "polizei??" to walk around pointing assault weapons, and I'm sure these were "loaded" assault weapons, leisurely down the main boulevard in Davos on 05/23/2022 at the onset of the WEF get-togethering? Do the Swiss citizens really think based on a general consensus of democratic tolerance that it is normal for the WEF badged "polizei??" to point those loaded weapons to intimidate only specific journalists? Who rules Davos, WEF or the Swiss government? Are the Swiss polizei now badged as WEF polizei? Who's polizei controls who? Do only the selected persons that WEF predict based on some Algo as a person "suspected" of what, when, how, where? Just who is establishing rigid adherence to old, overstrained arrangements or promises that cannot be fulfilled? Better check the play books and clarify the scripts, cross those "T's" and dot those"I's".



The EU can't defend anyone anywhere.



What the WEF is doing in DAVOS is no different than what Erdogan is doing in Turkey. And, when it gets right down to the real facts both are doing no different than what the Russians and Ukrainians are doing in Ukraine. Who do you like better? Last man standing wins what?