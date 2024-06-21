The New EU Leadership Must Unite on China

If China were ever allowed to annex Taiwan at the barrel of a gun, the international order would be in ruins, and the kind of instability emanating from Russia would spread rapidly to Asia and beyond. The European Union's next foreign-policy leaders must tackle this threat head-on.
COPENHAGEN – The European Union’s foreign policy will soon be under new management. While Ursula von der Leyen seems well positioned to carry on as European Commission president, there will be a new president of the European Council and a new foreign-policy chief. They will inherit an unenviable agenda that includes dealing with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. But when it comes to determining Europe’s place in the world, how they respond to an increasingly aggressive China will be the most important question.
COPENHAGEN – The European Union’s foreign policy will soon be under new management. While Ursula von der Leyen seems well positioned to carry on as European Commission president, there will be a new president of the European Council and a new foreign-policy chief. They will inherit an unenviable agenda that includes dealing with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. But when it comes to determining Europe’s place in the world, how they respond to an increasingly aggressive China will be the most important question.