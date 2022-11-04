The Entrepreneurial State Must Lead on Climate Change

Billions of people, innocent trusting people, the world-over, are waiting, paralyzed into inaction, like small children would be if they were suddenly and unexpectedly confronted by the neighborhood pitbull, while waiting hopefully for Santa to come down their chimney, for someone, some enlightened leader, or hyper developed nation, or trustworthy multilateral organization, to organize them into a well-oriented and determined task force aimed at self-rescue, and social-rescue, from the looming and absolutely evident climate catastrophy that is now menacingly unfolding on every continent and every part of the planet. Everybody, except a very small fragment of humanity, and self-determined fools, particularly incompetente politicians, is aware of the life-threatening danger we all are living through, and the absolute indifference the powers that be, whether civil, political, religious, or military, are continuously expressing through their crass inaction, as they confidently pursue their own blind or selfish plans, personal or public, into oblivion. And there are no leaders, no one interested or capable, convincingly, of organizing existing institutions, private, national, and multilateral, into an assembly of private and public entities capable, at least in principle, while armed with the practical legal and commercial will and ability for orienting private and governmental investment, led by private enterprise, of the determined action required for planetary and social rescue. Except for Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg. She amply deserves to be nominated for the Nobel Prize for Peace. God Bless Her!