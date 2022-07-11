The Energy Crisis Will Deepen

RE:"The United States, China, Russia and Europe are all operating refineries at lower capacity than before the pandemic. U.S. refiners shut nearly one million bpd of capacity since 2019 for various reasons."

That quote is from Reuter's that is a reference link in this article. It's a good link, however there are limits to the real "story" of the context. There are refineries in the US, however, if ownership of the refineries are not controlled to function and distribute their product to benefit of the citizens of the nation, which in this scenario, is actual differing types of refined oil, then there are real problems for the citizens that are affected by the undermining of their actual land-based economy in real time.

To simplify that long sentence: just because the refinery is in the US, any positive production results are not going to anyone in the US, but are going out of the country. For all intrinsic purposes the only benefit of the production contributory processing is only going to the "owners" and "controllers" of the privately owned corporate entities. These closed systems are only undermining what had been positive production results from the past contributory production results of many US citizens since the gusher period of the US West. Sure some guys became millionaires, and their immediate progeny luxuriated, but some actually still contributed some work effort. Today that is not the case. Just because a refinery is in the US does not mean much for the survival of the real people living near and far from those same operations. It's pretty obvious in 2022. The only results for the US is pollution and cleanup of the messes from the past.



"Various reasons" is just a cop out. And no explanation of the real immediate mess.