The End of Stability

Scientists predict that in 2050 the climate in Berlin will resemble that of Canberra Australia today. Australians have been living with drought and heat for many decades. It’s not a disaster, in fact people from all over the world have been, and still are migrating to Australia because of it’s warm climate (the population has tripled in the last 70 years, while European populations have barely changed). As for the escalating geopolitical conflict, I believe it’s a mistake to compare Chinese mentality and culture with that of Russians. China may be using the threat of attacking Taiwan as a bargaining chip while negotiating deals with America, whereas Putin and his cronies do not care about Russia’s economy nor the well-being of it’s people. In China, Xi’s foremost concern has always been the welfare of his people. Putin couldn’t care less about the welfare of the Russian population, and many Russians don’t seem to have realized that yet.