Biden Missed an Opportunity to Help America – and Himself

Part of the aims of the US's tariffs persistently imposed on China in recent years, irrespective of the US's bipartisan politics and President Biden's re-election campaign in 2024, is to much weaken China's world-dominating industrial and manufacturing supply chains, by forcing or encouraging China's FDI factories, and also China's own native manufacturing factories, to leave China en masse, and go to other unaffected and lower-labor-cost countries like Vietnam, India, and Mexico.

Of course, many of those leaving Chinese native factories, currently producing in Vietnam and India and exporting mainly to the US without tariffs, are still owned by the Chinese people themselves.

The resulting higher tariffs, together with all the newly-cropped-up transaction costs as a result of the massive international supply-chains migration out of China, will of course end up raising non-trivially the final market prices of most of the US's imported merchandise from the foreign countries, especially if the US's imports elasticity of demand for those merchandise is on average quite low.

In doing so, the US will succeed in cultivating an alternative non-China global supply chains that can keep supplying her with relatively cheap products of all kinds in the future years, but at the same time she will fail to stop altogether the further growth and strengthening of China's own supply chains, and she'll also fail to dethrone China from the title as the World's Factory on this planet.

The reasons for these failures are simple enough.

Excluding China, we can never be able to find sufficient global-supply capability in the rest of the world to keep our world's Main-Street inflation rate at a low-enough normal average level in the foreseeable future.

Suppose the US has been able to remove all China's current supply-chains facilities to the rest of the world, but many of those outflowing facilities will quickly cease to operate, simply because there's been a perennial lack of electricity supply in those new places of production.

The problem will be made more and more serious given the Green Energy Movement unilaterally imposed by the advanced DM countries on most of the world's late-coming developing EM countries, most of whom nowadays could no longer further industrialize by climbing further up the global value chains, because of their acute lack of much-cheaper fossil-energy-propelled electricity supply (like coal-powered electricity generating stations).

Even today's Northern Vietnam has had to buy electricity from nearby China to keep running some of her factories there (I don't know why the price of electricity supplied by China to Vietnam has been quite low).

It's said that China in the future will no longer help other developing EM countries to build coal-powered electricity-generating plants in their countries, and so, most of those EM countries can no longer develop their own energy-demanding heavy industries (like steel and heavy chemicals) in the rest of this century.

Without heavy industries of their own, those too-late-coming EM countries can hardly further develop their military-related industries, and so, besides China, there will be no more quickly-cropping-up EM countries (like India) that will become geopolitically and economically strong enough to be able to challenge the US's global hegemony in the rest of modern human history.

-

This rigid physical constraint ------ persistent lack of electricity and other cheaper energy supplies ------ can hardly be resolved in the foreseeable future by the politically-oriented, hawkish, and anti-China US politicians alone.

