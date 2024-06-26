Embracing the AI-Energy-Climate Nexus

Resolving the contradiction between AI’s thirst for electricity and its potential to accelerate a just transition will require technology and energy firms to cooperate in new and creative ways. The “Change Makers Majlis” in Abu Dhabi in November offers an opportunity to discuss what that could look like in practice.
ABU DHABI – Six months ago, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai (COP28), the world transcended geopolitical divides – something few believed possible – and united behind a realistic plan, known as the UAE Consensus, to promote sustainable prosperity and address the threat of climate change. Nearly 200 governments and all sectors of the global economy coalesced around a practical, science-based pathway for achieving low-carbon economic growth while keeping 1.5° Celsius within reach.
