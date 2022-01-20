The Trouble with Argentina

"Argentina’s political and economic institutions will need fundamental reform if the country is to achieve fiscal sustainability, low inflation, and equitably distributed economic growth at a rate warranted by its rich endowments of natural and human capital. We are still waiting for that miracle."



People always seem to blame poorer countries for their poverty. We are always being told that it is the fault of their governments - that if they would just shape up their institutions, they, too could be rich.



This is unrealistic and unfair. The fundamental reason that some countries are poorer than others is industrial clustering. The authors compare Argentina and Canada (which happens to be where I live). The fundamental difference is not that Canada has better governance. It is that Canada developed industrial clusters early on, and those clusters create an environment which continues to attract industry and makes new industry easy to establish. Argentina got left out as the industrial clusters developed.



It's a lot easier to have good governance if you have a good tax base to provide government revenue. There is causality both ways here. Obviously, bad governance makes industry even less likely to develop, but we need to understand that it's not easy to have good governance without adequate industry.



We need to stop blaming poor countries for their own poverty. Perhaps the authors should try running Argentina for a while, and see what miracles they can accomplish.