"What we learned," I think, is "how to print trillions of currency-units, and to use them to let craven criminals profit(?) from their crime."



But the USA, in particular, made these moves in the context of a situation that it has so far never thought to question: "America effectively owns the casino, and there is only one casino." Well, not for much longer, I think.



Very, very soon, I believe that we will see the emergence of multiple, parallel, largely autonomous entities to support =every= aspect of international trade: transaction clearinghouses (better than SWIFT); bourses; banks; credit rating (which won't automatically bless USA bonds as "AAA+"); even currency exchange. (Multiple(!) answers for, e.g., "how many dollars to the ruble?" Multiple(!) opinions as to, "how risky is this security?" Pick the one you think best. They will compete with each other.)



For the first time in history, traders will be able to choose the venues for themselves, and thus to control their own risks. The USA will no longer be able to call the shots and to impose its will. It will no longer be able to pull money out of its asterisk to pay its bills, because, if it's not fiscally responsible, other nations can immediately and meaningfully respond – something they cannot do now.



This will make stratagems like "quantitative easing" no longer possible to do, and it will naturally drive down the number of currency-units in circulation because it's no longer possible for the inventory to be, as it is now, "nonsensical." And yet, after USA stops howling in anger and indignation at this change, all will come to realize that it is a dramatic and permanent improvement that should have been deployed decades ago. We have, right now, everything that is needed to build this and deploy it.



"Build it, and they will come. In droves. And world trade will never be the same. We'll wonder why it took us so long."