The Economic Consequences of Mr. Trump

With unemployment at a 50-year low, wages starting to pick up, and the stock market booming, the US economy has defied expectations since the 2016 election. Nobel laureates Angus Deaton and Edmund Phelps, along with Barry Eichengreen, Rana Foroohar, and Glenn Hubbard, ask why, and whether what looks like a robust recovery is masking another crisis in the making.





** This film was created in collaboration with the Center on Capitalism and Society at Columbia University, during their 16th annual conference. **