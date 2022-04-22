Raghuram G. Rajan at Finance 3.0

At Finance 3.0, our latest virtual event, Jeremy Allaire, Hester Peirce, Carmen Reinhart, Raghuram Rajan, and more considered how to maximize the benefits and mitigate the risks of cryptocurrencies, digital payments, and decentralized finance.
The cryptocurrency market has exploded in recent years, sometimes reaching a capitalization above $2 trillion. Economic policymakers are thus confronted with a classic regulatory dilemma: How to police against risk without smothering a promising new industry in its crib?
