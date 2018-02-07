Poland's Holocaust Denial
Jan T. Gross warns that a new law defending “the Polish nation” from accusations of complicity in the Nazis’ mass murder of Jews does more than limit free speech. It criminalizes the truth.
plumbs the cynicism underlying Poland's new law banning references to Polish complicity in crimes against Jews.