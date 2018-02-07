Gross has long been ridiculous. Commonsense approach to Jedwabne - yeah, sure the German soldiers present were going to sit back and play second fiddle to a bunch of Poles. Yes, Poles shamefully took part in the German-organized massacre. Compare that to the Polish village of Koniuchy, where everyone was slaughtered by Jewish fighters - fighting as usual for Stalin. And the prequel to Jedwabne was the Jewish collaboration in the mass deportation of Poles from eastern Poland in 1939-41. Hundreds of thousands deported to Siberia, tens of thousands died. Gross dismisses this - because it won't sell books.

Gross' next book won't be about the Gestapo's Jewish wing. Yes the Gestapo employed 1000 Polish Jews to round up Jews. Zagiew. In just one operation - Hotel Polski - they rounded up 2500 Jews hiding with Polish families in Warsaw.

Both Poles and Jews were victims of the Nazis. When it came to the Communists it was different - vast numbers of Jews not only collaborated, but were intrinsic, hard core supporters of Communism.

White Russians told Hitler in the 1920s of the barbarism of Zemlyachka and Bela Kun - and their mass atavistic slaughters in Crimea. Poles behaved despicably on occasion - especially in anti-guerrilla operations in Ukraine - but they never plunged the depths of depravity of these two Jewish barbarians, who presaged the Holocaust.