Back to Health Special Edition

The COVID-19 pandemic is not over. While some cities and countries are returning to a tenuous “old normal,” others are grappling with devastating third waves, and new virus variants continue to emerge. And yet, to bring societies worldwide back to health – and keep them that way – ending this pandemic is only the first step.

In today’s special Say More feature, three leading experts – former Rwandan Health Minister Agnes Binagwaho, Nobel laureate economist Angus Deaton, and CEMEA’s Vice President Social Impact Carl Manlan – consider what must come next.

All three of today’s featured contributors will be discussing these topics and more at Back to Health: Making Up for Lost Time, a live virtual event that is taking place on June 23, 2021. Find the agenda and register here.