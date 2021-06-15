 Skip to main content

viel1_Marco TaccaGetty Images_italyhospitalcoronavirus Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Back to Health Special Edition
Say More…

The COVID-19 pandemic is not over. While some cities and countries are returning to a tenuous “old normal,” others are grappling with devastating third waves, and new virus variants continue to emerge. And yet, to bring societies worldwide back to health – and keep them that way – ending this pandemic is only the first step.

In today’s special Say More feature, three leading experts – former Rwandan Health Minister Agnes Binagwaho, Nobel laureate economist Angus Deaton, and CEMEA’s Vice President Social Impact Carl Manlan – consider what must come next.

All three of today’s featured contributors will be discussing these topics and more at Back to Health: Making Up for Lost Time, a live virtual event that is taking place on June 23, 2021. Find the agenda and register here.

Featured in this Say More

  1. Agnes Binagwaho Agnes Binagwaho
  2. Angus Deaton Angus Deaton
  3. Carl Manlan Carl Manlan

We hope you're enjoying Project Syndicate.

To continue reading, subscribe now.

Subscribe

or

Register for FREE to access two premium articles per month.

Register

https://prosyn.org/FZ6cnud;

Edit Newsletter Preferences

Set up Notification

To receive email updates regarding this {entity_type}, please enter your email below.

If you are not already registered, this will create a PS account for you. You should receive an activation email shortly.