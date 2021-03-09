This week in Say More, PS talks with Yuen Yuen Ang , Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Project Syndicate: You have argued that, once US President Joe Biden restores his country’s commitment to defending a liberal global order, Chinese leaders will curb their bid for international leadership, assuaging American paranoia about China’s rise. This could facilitate cooperation, including, as you suggested last April, in technology. Following Biden’s first major foreign-policy speech, how likely is such a sanguine scenario? In what areas would both sides view cooperation as beneficial?

YYA: The Trump administration’s bluntly hawkish stance toward China succeeded in winning over anti-China voters, who assumed that Biden would be too soft on the country. In reality, as Biden’s speech indicates, he is prepared to be equally, if not more, vigilant about China’s “growing ambitions” to challenge US primacy.

But, unlike Trump, Biden appears to welcome a more nuanced, targeted approach, whereby the US competes with China in areas where it is necessary, while still leaving room for cooperation. For Biden, the goal is not only to manage relations with China, but also to restore America’s standing as a rational, responsible global power. That is why, in his speech, he added, “But we are ready to work with Beijing when it’s in America’s interest to do so.”