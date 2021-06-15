viel1_Marco TaccaGetty Images_italyhospitalcoronavirus Marco Tacca/Getty Images
PS: You are President and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, which recently produced a report on “epidemics that didn’t happen, or whose impact was lessened, because of careful planning and swift strategic action.” At the Back to Health event, you will participate in a panel on preventing the next pandemic. What do the report’s case studies tell us about effective or innovative approaches to pandemic prevention?

Tom Frieden: Epidemics don’t have to spread uncontrollably and cause devastating loss of life. Our report highlights the great work of public-health professionals around the world and shows that if we work together, and follow the science, we can make the world a much safer and healthier place.

The eight case studies in the report show that devastating human and economic losses can be avoided with a few simple ingredients: modest but sustained investment; strengthened public-health systems; better coordination among – and communication by – determined leaders; and structures that detect, respond to, and contain infectious-disease outbreaks before they grow into epidemics.

