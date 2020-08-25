This week, PS talks with Tlaleng Mofokeng, a member of the Commission for Gender Equality in South Africa and an expert in sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Project Syndicate: Modern development strategies, you wrote in February, “fail to recognize the need for concerted action to protect women from violence and uphold the rights of victims.” During COVID-19 lockdowns, violence against women has surged. How might strategies to combat COVID-19 spur broader improvement in protecting women from violence?

Tlaleng Mofokeng: All relevant investments included in those strategies – from health care to social safety nets – must explicitly acknowledge and address gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF). Crucially, they must protect all women, regardless of age, physical location, disability, sexual orientation, sexual and gender identity, gender expression, nationality, or any other factor. Violence against children is inextricable from this issue.

In other words, COVID-19 strategies must be explicitly and purposefully intersectional, incorporating a multi-disciplinary approach to violence prevention, as well as survivor support, justice, and healing. Finally, policymakers must ensure that adequate resources are immediately allocated to this cause.

PS: You have lamented how few victims of physical or sexual intimate-partner violence or non-partner sexual violence see their attackers punished. Obviously, stigma against victims of gender-based violence, and the deep-rooted misogyny it reflects, cannot be rooted out overnight. But are there feasible interventions that can help victims and ensure that more perpetrators face justice?

TM: GBVF must be completely outlawed in all its forms. Governments can and must ensure that victims or their survivors do not face long delays and repeated postponements when attempting to take attackers to court. To that end, building capacity in the criminal justice system is essential. Better coordination among relevant agencies – such as police, prosecutors, forensic laboratories, health authorities, and community welfare organizations – would also help. All of these resources must be brought to bear in order to protect and restore victims’ dignity.