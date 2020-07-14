This week, PS talks with Sami Mahroum , a professor at the Free University of Brussels and a senior fellow at the Issam Fares Institute at the American University of Beirut.

Project Syndicate: In April, you discussed the psychological dimension of social-distancing rules, calling the unprecedented COVID-19 lockdowns “a major test of the extent to which entire populations can adhere to strict government measures.” Why have Americans done particularly poorly on this test, and what approaches are best suited to help the US contain the virus?

Sami Mahroum: Americans have always had a complicated relationship with government, which they tend to view as a bureaucracy that should do as they say, not tell them what to do. By their logic, government is there to serve the people, not the way around. If the government demands that the people “serve” it by complying with particular rules, it is impinging on their freedom. Since “freedom” from tutelage and official constraint is widely regarded as the country’s raison d’être, even easy-to-follow public-health regulations are anathema to many Americans.

During the COVID-19 crisis, the US government might be more successful with a softer approach that nudges people into altering their behavior by appealing to their sense of solidarity and compassion. Americans also like acts of heroism, so portraying, say, mask wearing as an honorable sacrifice – rather than a display of weakness, as many view it now – could help.

PS: In December 2018, you acknowledged the promise of artificial intelligence in medicine, but warned that AI innovators and regulators alike must “heed the lessons of past technological revolutions that failed.” AI has been applied to virtually all aspects of the COVID-19 response, from accelerating vaccine research and predicting the virus’s evolution to improving early-warning tools. What pitfalls may lie ahead?

SM: Rushing any new technology, AI-based or not, to market raises the risk of inaccuracies, malfunction, and failure. When that technology is deployed in the health sphere, it is even more dangerous. Its failure could put lives at risk.