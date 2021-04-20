This week in Say More, PS talks with Robert J. Barro, a professor of economics at Harvard, visiting scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, and research associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Project Syndicate: In February, you warned that the US Federal Reserve is squandering the reputational capital that former Fed Chair Paul Volcker bequeathed to it (by maintaining high interest rates despite a recession), noting that, today, “fiscal deficits as a share of GDP are running at unprecedented peacetime levels.” But the coronavirus pandemic has often been compared to a war, in terms of its casualties and economic impact, and maintaining high interest rates during such a crisis would, according to the conventional view, exacerbate the recession. How can policymakers balance the need to keep long-term inflation expectations low with the short-term imperative of fostering economic recovery?

Robert J. Barro: Large fiscal deficits make sense as a way to finance large temporary outlays, such as in a war or to fund major infrastructure projects or emergency transfers. Deficits are also reasonable during a recession, as a means of supplementing government revenue – which would be shrinking, due to declining real GDP – without resorting to a tax hike during a downturn.

The real question is how much government should have spent after the pandemic-induced recession began last year. In the United States, it made sense to help businesses maintain their connections to employees, such as through the paycheck-protection program, and to expand payments to people who had lost their jobs, such as through extended unemployment insurance.