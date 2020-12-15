This week in Say More, PS talks with Pinelopi Koujianou Goldberg, Professor of Economics at Yale University and a former World Bank Group chief economist.

Project Syndicate: You recently observed that women’s careers have suffered disproportionately during the pandemic, and argued for flexible work schedules and free childcare to help women in the longer term. But what about the short term? As you note, “job losses during downturns have long-lasting effects, because the unemployed tend to lose relevant job skills and professional connections over time.” For example, women in academia have reported a significant decrease in manuscript submissions – a lapse that can put them significantly behind their male colleagues. Are there targeted measures that can mitigate women workers’ pandemic losses and reverse them faster?

Pinelopi Koujianou Goldberg: Targeted measures need to be context-specific. Let me use academia as an example, as you have. A helpful short-term measure would be to slow down tenure or promotion clocks for women with children at home, giving them time to make up for the interruption to their efforts to build up their research credentials. Alternatively (or in addition), women with children could be granted temporary reductions of their teaching loads and administrative responsibilities. This would enable them to keep up (or catch up) in other areas, such as publications.

Such measures sound easy enough to implement, yet they are highly controversial. Many well-meaning employers, especially universities, pride themselves on having adopted gender-neutral policies (for example, by offering paternal leave). One can certainly understand the rationale behind a gender-neutral approach, and there is no question that many men are actively involved in housework and childcare these days. Yet research has shown that, at least in economics, this approach has not only put women academics at a disadvantage; it has advanced the careers of male economists, often at women’s expense.