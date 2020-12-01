This week in Say More, PS talks with Philippe Legrain, Visiting Senior Fellow at the London School of Economics’ European Institute.

Project Syndicate: In your latest PS commentary, you wrote that US President Donald Trump’s electoral loss dealt a powerful blow to the world’s other nationalist populists, beginning with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who now, at the eleventh hour, has to rethink his intransigence on a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union. How should Johnson navigate these pressures? If a deal still hasn’t been reached when the transition period ends in less than two months, what should the United Kingdom be bracing for in 2021?

Philippe Legrain: Boris Johnson is a shameless opportunist. He backed Brexit in the EU referendum campaign in 2016 not because he believed in it, but because he thought it would help him become prime minister. He subsequently backed a hard break with the EU for similar reasons. Now, as prime minister, he will do whatever he thinks is in his own best interests; what he “should” do – as in, what is in the UK’s best interests – will not feature in his calculation.

The good news for hard-pressed Britons is that a last-minute post-Brexit trade deal is now more likely, because Johnson will be wary of alienating President-elect Joe Biden, as well as the EU, at a time when UK relations with China are also dire. The bad news is that the limited post-Brexit trade deal on offer would still be very costly.