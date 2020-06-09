This week, Project Syndicate catches up with Lee Jong-Wha, a former chief economist at the Asian Development Bank, a former senior economic adviser to the South Korean president, and a professor of economics at Korea University.

Project Syndicate: You’ve called for the G20 to lead a coordinated response – including fiscal, financial, and trade measures – to the COVID-19 crisis. What principles or policies should form the “the pillars of economic-policy coordination”? If the United States and China refuse to abandon their “utterly counter-productive blame game,” can the rest of the world step in to offset the damage?

Lee Jong-Wha: International coordination can play an important role in limiting a negative shock’s cross-border spillovers and restoring confidence. Hasty measures taken by individual countries are often ineffective and sometimes even counter-productive. By undermining trade and disrupting financial flows, they can exacerbate emerging and developing economies’ plight. One key focus of policy coordination should thus be to keep goods, services, and capital flowing smoothly.

In the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis, I attended many G20-related meetings, including as a G20 Sherpa. I saw firsthand how effective the body was in facilitating cooperation – and how effective that cooperation was in shoring up the global economy. That is why I believe that the G20 should again serve as a platform for planning and implementing a coordinated crisis response.

Tensions between the US and China – which the COVID-19 crisis has unfortunately intensified – threaten to impede progress. Now is the time for the world’s two largest economies to show joint leadership, not to point fingers at each other. The rest of the world – especially the European Union, Japan, and middle powers – should be encouraging them to do just that. At the same time, the other major economies, with the support of the international institutions, should be hedging their bets by pursuing their own (coordinated) measures to stimulate the world economy.