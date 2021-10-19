This week in Say More, PS talks with Jan-Werner Mueller , a professor of politics at Princeton University and a fellow at The New Institute, Hamburg.

Project Syndicate: After Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 US presidential election, you warned that, “Just as populists tend to learn from one another’s successes, so will they heed others’ mistakes.” More recently, you noted that the most Trump-adjacent party in Germany’s federal election last month, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), suffered losses but nonetheless proved itself to be a “lasting feature on the German political landscape.” What lessons might the AfD’s performance in Germany’s election provide to the party and to far-right movements elsewhere?

Jan-Werner Mueller: Right-wing authoritarian populists in power can copy pages from one another’s repression playbooks; that is one reason why their governance styles often have distinct similarities. But that does not mean that their initial success is driven by the same factors. At the risk of sounding very pedantic, I will point out that national contexts matter a great deal on this front, as different countries obviously have their historical legacies and “political opportunity structures” (in the language of the social sciences). The AfD has rooted itself firmly in a number of regions. But, nationally, it is still far weaker than Austria’s Freedom Party or Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National in France.

There are, however, potential lessons in terms of strategy. The Rassemblement National has tried to distance itself from the legacy of fascism. But what Le Pen calls “de-diabolization” carries political risks, as Éric Zemmour’s recent rise as a potential rival to Le Pen shows. But the AfD’s trajectory highlights the potential advantages of Le Pen’s approach. While AfD’s increasingly pronounced racism and historical revisionism appeal to some, they severely limit the voting pool. Those who merely want to cast a protest vote may well want to avoid anything resembling neo-fascism.