This week, PS talks with Helmut K. Anheier, former Professor of Sociology at the Hertie School of Governance in Berlin, Professor Emeritus at Heidelberg University’s Max Weber Institute, and a faculty member at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs.

Project Syndicate: You recently reviewed four books on Germany, each of which offers a different take on your country, but all of which point to the same conclusion: “Germany’s political class has long indulged a dangerous complacency that can no longer be justified.” Of the various reforms and recommendations that the authors present – from Ulrike Herrmann’s “shared progress” at the European level to Christoph Butterwegge’s universal insurance system to Daniel Goffart’s EU-level tax reform – which are most urgent? Is there something about Germany’s economy or society that these authors missed?

Helmut K. Anheier: For government, the most important objectives are to reverse two key trends: rising economic inequality and declining social mobility. Policies that could advance these goals include a livable minimum wage, reforms to the “Hartz-IV” system for delivering unemployment and welfare benefits, and massive investments in education and skills training. To paraphrase the late sociologist Ralf Dahrendorf, such measures would cut the supply route to the new precariat.

To make these reforms financially sustainable, government must find new revenue sources. This requires tax reforms that correct blatant inequities, simplify a staggeringly complex system, and shift more of the burden to corporations and the digital economy, rather than low- and middle-income households. A financial transaction tax would be a good place to start. European Union-wide efforts to tax multinational corporations more fairly are also promising.

The four books I reviewed focus on economic and social policy. They neglect aspects of German society and culture that, to some extent, are rooted in the dangerous complacency of the country’s elite and upper middle class.