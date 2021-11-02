This week in Say More, PS talks with Giulio Boccaletti , an honorary research associate at the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, University of Oxford, and the author of Water: A Biography .

Project Syndicate: This year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference has begun, and the pressure is on political leaders to deliver a robust agreement that can avert the worst effects of climate change. You have advocated “integrated solutions” that simultaneously advance environmental protection, water provision, and public health. Have debates on climate action focused adequately on such solutions? If leaders do commit to “finding ways to identify and maximize complementarity,” where should they start?

Giulio Boccaletti: The trajectory of Earth’s climate over the next several decades is largely set, regardless of what is achieved at COP26. But mitigation is vital to ensure that future generations can survive worsening environmental conditions, and adaptation is essential to protect those of us alive today.

Adaptation will require us to develop a new relationship with our environment. It demands a comprehensive approach that advances a number of complementary objectives: delivering expansive renewable infrastructure, maintaining and expanding a biodiverse terrestrial carbon sink, conveying water of the appropriate quality wherever it is needed, and ensuring that catastrophic floods do not wipe out communities.