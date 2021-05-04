This week in Say More, PS talks with Edmund S. Phelps, the 2006 Nobel laureate in economics and Director of the Center on Capitalism and Society at Columbia University.

Project Syndicate: Last September, you called then-US presidential candidate Joe Biden “a politician who understands precisely what the US economy needs.” How does the Biden administration’s proposed American Jobs Plan reflect that understanding? Is the United States finally ready to overcome what in March 2020 you and Roman Frydman called “lingering shibboleths about the state’s proper role”?

Edmund S. Phelps: I think investing in the infrastructure that the US economy has been missing for decades – such as a renewed electric grid and upgraded airports – is an inspired idea. This new set of capital projects will not only create new jobs that can replace old jobs, but also, my economics tells me, raise the demand for labor, thereby pulling up wages and labor-force participation – two areas where a helping hand is badly needed.

Yes, the proposed creation of caregiving jobs is novel. But the provision of such facilities doesn’t strike me as going beyond the proper role of the state.