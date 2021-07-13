haykel16_getty images_middle east map
This week in Say More, PS talks with Bernard Haykel, Professor of Near Eastern Studies and Director of the Institute for the Transregional Study of the Contemporary Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia at Princeton University.

Project Syndicate: In 2016, you noted that “the tensions between [Iran and Saudi Arabia] go back many decades, but they became especially acute after Iran’s Islamic Revolution in 1979.” How is the election of the hardline Ebrahim Raisi as Iran’s new president likely to affect the country’s strategic rivalry with the Saudis?

Bernard Haykel: There are structural reasons why Saudi Arabia and Iran will remain rivals, regardless of who is in power in Tehran and Riyadh. Both are large countries with leadership claims based on their respective geopolitical heft and on Islam. As oil-producing countries, both have significant resources at their disposal. And they have very different visions for the region’s security architecture.

Whereas Saudi Arabia is keen on maintaining regional stability through the perpetuation of a US military presence, Iran seeks to expel the United States, in the name of anti-imperialism. Iran cannot drive the US out with military action, but it can raise the costs of staying. In fact, US President Joe Biden’s commitment to reducing America’s military footprint in the Middle East partly reflects Iran’s success in bleeding America.

Haykel recommends

We ask all our Say More contributors to tell our readers about a few books that have impressed them recently. Here are Haykel's picks:

  • Vision or Mirage: Saudia Arabia at the Crossroads

    Vision or Mirage: Saudia Arabia at the Crossroads

    by David Rundell

    This is the best recently published book on Saudi Arabia. It is written by a former US diplomat who has spent nearly two decades living there, and the story he tells is nuanced and well researched. It also offers a balanced view of the recent transformation – one that avoids the polemics that have swirled around MBS.

