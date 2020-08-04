This week, PS talks with Ashoka Mody, Visiting Professor of International Economic Policy at the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University.

Project Syndicate: Last September, you warned that further monetary stimulus measures by the European Central Bank “will either amount to less than anticipated or will not be sustained – yet it could still undermine the eurozone’s financial system and public finances in far-reaching ways.” Since then, the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred sharp monetary expansion by the ECB. How do you rate its actions? What measures would be more effective, not only to prop up Europe’s economy, but also to protect the viability of eurozone banks?

Ashoka Mody: The ECB will face major tests in the next six months. Fiscal deficits in Italy and Spain are rising rapidly, and their economies have contracted substantially. Their debt-to-GDP ratios are skyrocketing – a process that would be accelerated by a slower-than-anticipated economic recovery. To avoid disaster, the ECB will need to make large debt purchases from these countries, especially Italy – so large that the ECB could effectively “own” the country. The risk of an Italian default will raise a very difficult political challenge for the fiscally conservative “northern” countries on the ECB’s Governing Council.

As for banks, their chronically low profitability is suffering as a result of the ECB’s negative interest rates, which are needed to prop up the eurozone economy. The ECB helps to some extent by subsidizing the banks. But what the banks really need are higher interest rates. This creates a serious dilemma for the ECB.

PS: You were sounding the alarm about the crisis risk Italy poses back in April 2019, citing factors like zero – possibly negative – productivity growth, and a high debt-to-GDP ratio.” The pandemic has placed such concerns on the back burner, if not rendered them moot. Could the COVID-19 crisis be an opportunity for a comprehensive policy reset for Italy and other struggling EU countries?

AM: Italy’s debt-to-GDP ratio may be getting less attention now, but the risks are only growing. From the time it joined the eurozone in 1999, Italy has suffered from poor productivity growth, resulting in persistently low economic growth and rising-debt-to-GDP ratios. The COVID-19-induced economic standstill will exacerbate this long-standing problem.