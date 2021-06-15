PS: In Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism, you and Anne Case exposed an epidemic of deaths by suicide, accidental drug overdose, and alcohol-related liver disease among less-educated Americans, rooted in the “slow destruction of working-class life since 1970.” An “absurdly expensive” health-care system, financed largely by employer-based insurance, significantly exacerbates this trend – not least by pricing the least skilled out of good jobs. At the Back to Health event, you will participate in a panel on the economics of universal health care. How important is health-care reform to America’s long-term economic prospects, and which changes should come first?

Angus Deaton: I think that health-care reform is enormously important to America’s long-term economic and social prospects. We are spending $1 trillion more on health care per year than we ought to be. This burden is reducing wages and eliminating good jobs for less-educated Americans. It is also limiting the prospects for future federal spending, though the pandemic has temporarily redirected attention to the costs of tackling COVID-19. And it is hurting state governments: the mounting costs of Medicaid are limiting US states’ ability to provide other services, particularly education. For example, states used to provide much more ample funding to public universities, ensuring that a high-quality education could be had at relatively low cost.

The US cannot tackle its health-care problem without cost-control measures. The problem is that those who benefit from keeping health-care costs exorbitant have undue influence over certain political forces. This makes real progress highly unlikely, even impossible.