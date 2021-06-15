Project Syndicate: Last December, you wrote that in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, Rwanda had set “a shining example.” The most important reason, you noted, is a “health-care system based on equity, access, and public trust,” which “follows a decentralized model that emphasizes prevention and care at the community level.” At the Back to Health event, you will participate in a panel focused on preventing the next pandemic. How can a health-care system like Rwanda’s help to stop an outbreak before it starts?

Agnes Binagwaho: Rwanda’s resilient health system was designed to serve all citizens equitably, with a particular focus on the most vulnerable. To break geographical barriers to access, the system is decentralized: 60,000 community health workers have been selected by their village-peers and trained by the Ministry of Health to carry out essential tasks. These include providing preventive care, treating uncomplicated cases of common illnesses (upper respiratory infections, gastroenteritis, and malaria), and referring patients for higher levels of care when necessary.

Crucially, community health workers also communicate to those they serve how, when, and why to take advantage of health services. By bridging the gap between the health system and communities, this decentralized approach improves health outcomes, contributes to social-capital enrichment, and facilitates the rapid detection of – and response to – new health threats.