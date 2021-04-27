Will the American Jobs Plan Remake the US Economy?
US President Joe Biden’s public-investment proposal is undoubtedly ambitious – and highly controversial. But it may also be the key to putting the US economy on the path toward a more sustainable, equitable, and prosperous future.
Listen and subscribe to all episodes from your favorite podcast app. Find Opinion Has It on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, or via RSS Feed. Have a suggestion for an episode? Email us at podcasts@project-syndicate.org.
Transcript
Elmira Bayrasli: Welcome to Opinion Has It. I’m Elmira Bayrasli. Last month, US President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill into law.
Archive Recording, President Joe Biden: The crisis of deep human suffering is in plain sight and there’s no time to waste. We have to act and we have to act now.
EB: The so-called American Rescue Plan was one of the biggest stimulus packages in history, and it enjoyed strong popular support.
Archive Recording: The bill includes $1,400 checks for most Americans. It extends jobless benefits through the summer; they were set to run out. It also lowers the cost of health insurance for those relying on Obamacare. There’s money for schools, small businesses, for the vaccine effort.
EB: The stimulus seems to have put the US economy on track for a rapid recovery.
Archive Recording, Jerome Powell: What we’re seeing now is really an economy that seems to be at an inflection point, and that’s because of widespread vaccination and strong fiscal support, strong monetary-policy support.
EB: But Biden isn’t done yet. His administration has now put forward an even bigger spending proposal: the American Jobs Plan.
Archive Recording, President Joe Biden: It’s big? Yes. It’s bold? Yes. And we can get it done.