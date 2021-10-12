Voting in a Time of Democratic Erosion

The only remarkable thing here is that Elites have conned people into accepting a definition of "Democracy" which equates it to "Elective Government". Of course Elective Government is corrupt! As those Devils from the Virginia School (Hiss!! Boo!!) pointed out (from “The Reason of Rules”):



“[S]uppose that a monopoly right is to be auctioned; whom will we predict to be the highest bidder? Surely we can presume that the person who intends to exploit the monopoly power most fully, the one for whom the expected profit is highest, will be among the highest bidders for the franchise. In the same way, positions of political power will tend to attract those persons who place higher values on the possession of such power. These persons will tend to be the highest bidders in the allocation of political offices. . . . Is there any presumption that political rent seeking will ultimately allocate offices to the ‘best’ persons? Is there not the overwhelming presumption that offices will be secured by those who value power most highly and who seek to use such power of discretion in the furtherance of their personal projects, be these moral or otherwise? Genuine public-interest motivations may exist and may even be widespread, but are these motivations sufficiently passionate to stimulate people to fight for political office, to compete with those whose passions include the desire to wield power over others?”



Under such conditions (and in the absence of true Democracy) it is only to be expected that the system will "adversely select" narcissistic, machiavellian, megalomaniacal political agents who act in their own interests.



Those whose thinking is governed by tribal loyalties dismiss this idea out-of-hand because it comes from the wrong Tribe.



Those who dream of being able to create a Utopian Paradise - if only they and their fellow believers could seize the reins of power - dismiss it out-of-hand because it shatters their fairy tale.





But the solution to the lack of Democracy is . . . Democracy. True Democracy allows those being governed to choose the SYSTEM of government THEY prefer. And that necessarily requires a system of constitutional initiative and referendum.



Wherever people are given such a free choice they almost invariably choose genuine Democracy (to the maximum extent available to them) as their actual system of government.



Wherever people enjoy genuinely democratic government they do not vote to abolish it (even though it is a straightforward matter to call a referendum for that purpose) and almost never choose to limit it.



Democracy is not perfect. As long as people having conflicting interests and preferences there will be political conflict. What Democracy does is to recognise that no-one has the Monopoly on Wisdom. No-one has the Monopoly on Virtue.





Unfortunately for the future of the human race, there are many people who would tolerate any form of government - no matter how corrupt, no matter how dysfunctional - rather than contemplate the "obscenity" of allowing (as they view it) the Stinking Ignorant Masses having a real and effective say in government.



It's these self-righteous supercilious snobs - those who imagine themselves to have the Charter From Heaven to decide things on behalf of "ordinary people" - who are the real impediment to democratic reform.